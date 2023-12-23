GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Domestic coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in April-November

India’s power generation increased 7.71% in the period under review, the coal ministry said in a statement

December 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The domestic coal-based power generation increased 8.38%to 779.1 Billion Units (BU) in April-November FY24 , an official statement said on December 23.

In the year-ago period, the domestic coal-based power generation stood at 718.83 BU.

India's power generation increased 7.71% in the period under review, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The overall coal-based power generation witnessed a year-on-year increase of 11.19% during the period on account of unprecedented rise in temperature, delayed monsoon in the northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid.

Coal import for blending decreased substantially by 44.28% to 15.16 million tonne (MT) up to November in the current fiscal from 27.21 MT in the year-ago period, despite the escalating power demand.

"This shows the nation's commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports," the ministry said.

The government is persistent in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.

