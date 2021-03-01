Business

‘Domestic air traffic slowly recovering’

Domestic air traffic is likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by financial year 2023 and international air traffic by 2024, according to a forecast by rating agency ICRA.

It says that the domestic passenger traffic had shown a gradual recovery supported by an increase in aircraft capacity permitted by the Union government, while international traffic continued to remain subdued on account of travel restrictions. As a result, domestic passenger traffic reached 61%, and international traffic 23% of pre-COVID-19 level in January.

On the cargo front, recovery had been faster with volumes reaching 89% of the previous year’s level in January 2021. Domestic cargo volumes reached 91% and international 88% of the previous year. The cargo volumes are likely to reach pre-COVID-19 levels in fiscal 2022 and register a growth of 36% after a contraction of 25% in FY2021.

Airports, too, took a 60% hit to their incomes following a drop in traffic, resulting in operating losses at 32%. With recovery in air traffic, they are likely to see their earnings before interest (EBITDA) recover by 85% in financial year 2022, which will be lower than financial year 2019-2020 levels, says ICRA.

“While the EBIDTA is expected to improve in FY2022, it is likely to remain moderate at 18%, when compared to historic levels of around 40%,” said Ms. Anupama Arora, vice- president, ICRA.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 11:09:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/domestic-air-traffic-slowly-recovering/article33965878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY