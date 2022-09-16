Business

Domestic air traffic rises 4% over July

Airlines in India ferried a total of 1.01 crore domestic passengers in August, which was 4% more than July and 51% more than that seen a year earlier.

Market leader IndiGo cornered 57.7% market share, slightly lower than the 58.8% it recorded in July. Vistara had a market share of 9.7%, also less than the 10.4% seen last month. GoFirst was in the third place with a market share of 8.6%, above 8.2% wtinessed last month.

The country’s new airline, Akasa, which started operations on August 7 saw a market share of 0.2%.

Airlines were able to fill between 70% to 85% of their seats and Akasa, which is gradually scaling up its operations, was able to sell an average of 52.9% of its seats.


