Domestic air traffic grew 25% in October, says ICRA

Fewer COVID cases, leisure travel cited

Domestic air passenger traffic grew about 25% with 87-88 lakh trips in October, compared with 71 lakh trips in the preceding month, rating agency ICRA said.

The rise was in large part due to the ebb in COVID-19 infections, and impetus for leisure travel during the festive season, the agency said.

Domestic airlines together conducted 72,000 departures, registering an increase of 18% in capacity deployed compared with September. Last month, average daily departures were at 2,400 compared with 2,100 in September. The average number of passengers per flight was 122, against an average of 117. “Though the recovery continued in October 2021, demand continues to be subdued from the corporate traveller segment as reflected by passenger traffic being lower by [about] 28% in October 2021 compared to pre-COVID levels,” said Suprio Banerjee, VP and sector head, ICRA.

With the easing of curbs, airlines have reverted to their pre-COVID schedules.