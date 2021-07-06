‘Domestic air passenger trips grew 42% from May’

Rising ATF prices a challenge: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic in June registered a growth of 41-42% at 29-30 lakh trips compared with about 19.8 lakh trips in May, ratings agency ICRA said.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 was higher by 14-15% at 31,700 departure flights as COVID-19 infections witnessed a downward trajectory, ICRA said.

“For June 2021, the average daily departures were at nearly 1,100, significantly higher than average daily departures of nearly 700 in June 2020, and higher than nearly 900 in May 2021, though it remained significantly lower than nearly 2,000 in April 2021,” according to Kinjal Shah, V-P & co-group head, ICRA.

“The average number of passengers per flight during June 2021 was 94, against an average of 77 passengers per flight in May 2021,” Ms. Shah added. ICRA, however, warned that the rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices remained a near-term challenge.