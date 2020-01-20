Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74% as compared to the previous year.
Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later.”
In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6% to 13.89 crore.
The domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December last year increased by 2.56% to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.