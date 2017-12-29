Doll company to inspire children to reach for the stars

NASA is collaborating with a well-known doll and book company, American Girl, to inspire children to dream big and reach for the stars.

The focus of the collaboration is the Girl of the Year doll for 2018: an 11-year-old aspiring astronaut named Luciana who wants to be the first person to put boots on Mars.

The partnership affords NASA an opportunity to tell through Luciana’s story the value of learning from mistakes, teamwork and remaining goal-oriented even through challenging moments. The U.S. space agency is also working with the doll company to share the wonders of space with the public, and in particular, inspire young girls to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Subject matter experts from NASA will be part of an advisory board to collaborate with American Girl on creating engaging material, in addition to providing inputs for an upcoming book series. NASA has provided images and content for a new American Girl app and educational website, that will offer children space simulations and educational quizzes.