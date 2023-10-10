HamberMenu
Dohare takes charge as ED Central Bank of India

October 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahendra Dohare has taken charge as the Executive Director of the Central Bank of India.

Before his elevation, he was Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank, according to a Central Bank of India statement.

During his long stint in the banking industry, he worked in various branches, zonal offices, circle and head office. “He successfully handled responsibilities such as, FinTech, Credit Card, Merchant Acquiring Business, IT, MIS & Digital Banking,” according to the statement.

