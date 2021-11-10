Business

DLF Retail to set up 6 new properties by 2024

DLF Retail on Wednesday said it will be setting up six new properties in the country, including foraying into new markets such as Chennai and Goa, in the next 25-30 months.

This will include three premium neighborhood plazas such as Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram and two office retail spaces, The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurgaon.

In addition, DLF Retail will be entering the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3 million square feet premium space offering at one of the most prime localities in the city.

The expansion will aim at offering focused and curated shopping as well as unrivalled F&B districts and inspiring cultural experiences, the company said, adding that with these six new properties it will uncover 6.5 million square feet of futuristic retail spaces.

“This is an exciting time in our company’s evolution. We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighbourhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers,” Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 6:59:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dlf-retail-to-set-up-6-new-properties-by-2024/article37421015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY