DLF Retail to set up 6 new properties by 2024

DLF Retail on Wednesday said it will be setting up six new properties in the country, including foraying into new markets such as Chennai and Goa, in the next 25-30 months.

This will include three premium neighborhood plazas such as Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram and two office retail spaces, The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurgaon.

In addition, DLF Retail will be entering the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3 million square feet premium space offering at one of the most prime localities in the city.

The expansion will aim at offering focused and curated shopping as well as unrivalled F&B districts and inspiring cultural experiences, the company said, adding that with these six new properties it will uncover 6.5 million square feet of futuristic retail spaces.

“This is an exciting time in our company’s evolution. We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighbourhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers,” Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said.