ADVERTISEMENT

DLF reports record sales at DLF Privana West

Published - May 09, 2024 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

DLF Ltd. on Thursday said its latest luxury residential venture ‘DLF Privana West’ achieved sell-out value of about ₹5,590 crore, within three days. Located in Sector 76 and 77, this high-rise development spans over 12.572 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This milestone follows the earlier triumph of DLF Privana South’s sellout in January 2024,” the company said in a statement.

Comprising 795 residences across 5 towers, DLF Privana West a collection of 4BHK apartments and penthouses, ensuring privacy with no two residences overlooking each other. 

Aakash Ohri, Jt. Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. said, “After the overwhelming success of DLF Privana’s inaugural project DLF Privana South, ‘DLF Privana West’ emerges as the next chapter in this story, meticulously designed to cater to homebuyers’ aspirations for spacious, luxurious abodes within a vibrant, well-connected community.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A substantial portion of buyers comprised NRIs, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US