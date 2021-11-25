Dixon to manufacture Acer’s laptops in NCR

NEW DELHI

25 November 2021 21:56 IST

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has partnered with Dixon Technologies to manufacture laptops at the latter’s manufacturing facility in Delhi NCR.

The company said the factory, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, will have a capacity to produce up to 5,00,000 laptops annually.

“Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon’s facilities. Acer believes that this key initiative will help to grow the electronic manufacturing ecosystem which will help us to serve domestic and global markets from India,” the company said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

It added that Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the value segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon Factory, and help develop ancillary electronic industries in India along with bringing in global manufacturing standards.