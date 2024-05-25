Divi’s Labs Q4 net surges 68% to ₹538 crore 

Divi’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit increased almost 68% to ₹538 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 on the back of a revenue from operations that was 18% higher. Revenue from operations of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients maker increased to ₹2,303 crore (₹1,951 crore). The company had posted ₹321 crore net profit in the year earlier.

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for 2023-24. For the full fiscal, it reported consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹7,845 crore (₹7,767 crore) while net profit declined to ₹1,600 crore (₹1,824 crore).