Divi’s Labs Q2 net surges 46% to ₹510 cr. 

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories consolidated net profit increased 46.5% to ₹510 crore for the second quarter ended September compared to ₹348 crore a year earlier.

The higher net profit came on a 22% increase in revenue from operations to ₹2,338 crore (₹1,909 crore). During the quarter, there was a forex gain of ₹29 crore (₹11 crore),” the active pharmaceutical ingredient, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients maker said on Saturday.

For the first half of the fiscal, the company reported a 33.5% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹940 crore (₹704 crore) on a revenue from operations that was nearly 21% higher at ₹4,456 crore (₹3,687 crore).

