ADVERTISEMENT

Divi’s Labs Q2 net surges 46% to ₹510 cr. 

Published - November 09, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories consolidated net profit increased 46.5% to ₹510 crore for the second quarter ended September compared to ₹348 crore a year earlier.

The higher net profit came on a 22% increase in revenue from operations to ₹2,338 crore (₹1,909 crore). During the quarter, there was a forex gain of ₹29 crore (₹11 crore),” the active pharmaceutical ingredient, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients maker said on Saturday.

For the first half of the fiscal, the company reported a 33.5% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹940 crore (₹704 crore) on a revenue from operations that was nearly 21% higher at ₹4,456 crore (₹3,687 crore).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US