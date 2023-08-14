HamberMenu
Divi’s Labs Q1 net slumps 49% on lower revenue

August 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit declined more than 49% to ₹356 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹702 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations was a little over 21% lower at ₹1,778 crore (₹2,255 crore), while total income fell to ₹1,859 crore (₹2,343 crore). Forex gain for the quarter stood at ₹3 crore as against ₹56 crore gain in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit for June quarter was higher. For the quarter ended March, the company had reported ₹321 crore.

Setting the backdrop was the annual report for 2022-23, issued earlier this month by the company, in which MD Murali K. Divi attributed lower profitability in the last fiscal to headwinds due to pricing pressures on APIs and increase in raw material costs. Some of the cost increases were mitigated due to long-term supplier contracts and existing backward integration initiatives, he said.

The company, however, remained optimistic about its generic API product portfolio along with new custom synthesis opportunities that lay ahead, Mr. Divi said.

Divi’s Labs is focused on generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), custom synthesis and nutraceuticals. On Monday, the company’s shares ended 1.50% higher at ₹3,731.35 each on the BSE.

