Divi’s Labs net rises 29% on higher income

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit rose 29% to ₹502 crore for the quarter ended March.

It came on the back of the total income increasing 24% to ₹1,811.7 crore.

For FY21, the net profit rose 44% to ₹1,984.3 crore. Total revenue increased 26% to ₹7,032 crore. The company has declared a dividend of ₹20 a share .

As per a statement, during the fiscal, a capex programme, with an estimated investment of ₹400 crore, for fast-tracking a custom- synthesis project was introduced. A part of the project has got completed and became operational.