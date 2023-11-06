ADVERTISEMENT

Divi’s Labs net profit declines 29% in Q2 on higher income 

November 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit declined more than 29% for the September quarter to ₹348 crore compared with ₹493 crore in the year-earlier period.

A decline sequentially too, as the company had posted ₹356 crore for the first quarter of FY24, the lower net profit came on a 3% increase in total income to ₹1,995 crore (₹1,935 crore). Total expenses at ₹1,526 crore (₹1,320 crore) was an increase of ₹206 crore.

Forex gain during the second quarter at ₹11 crore (₹31 crore). The company’s shares on Monday closed with a gain of 4.65% to ₹3,505.70 apiece on the BSE.

