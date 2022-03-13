Diversify your investments abroad

Investment portfolios are subject to legislative risks as the govt. can make sudden changes

Investment portfolios are subject to legislative risks as the govt. can make sudden changes

The government can amend rules and regulations or even bring in new laws. Some of these could come at an unexpected moment. When these legislations or rules come into force, there is a possibility that our investment strategy and existing portfolio could be impacted.

Some such key measures that have impacted our financial, investment and wealth creation habits include demonetisation, extending the tenure of long-term investments for debt funds from one year to three years, and abolition of wealth tax, estate duty, Land Ceiling Act and Gold Control Act.

A friend’s daughter was to have her arangetram ( maiden Bharatanatyam performance) a few days after demonetisation was announced. As some of the musicians had insisted on cash payments, my friend and his family had to spend hours outside banks and ATMs to source cash for the payments.

Time and again we have been witness to such legislations. In all these situations, the damage or the benefit to our portfolio has been sudden.

Sometimes, there is a direct impact of such legislations on our investment portfolios and sometimes it is indirect. For example, when the government decided to offer textile mill lands for construction purposes, the real estate market underwent a change.

While that was a direct benefit, the indirect one was that an entirely new business district was created, jobs were generated, and several other industries received benefits.

On the other hand, when the capital gains structure of debt-based mutual funds was amended, debt-based mutual funds took some beating, while there was benefit for bank fixed deposits (FDs).

Till a few years ago, we Indians did not have ways and means to deal with legislative risks as those have often been sudden moves. Also, as investors, we had no say on the developments. However, with the introduction of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in the year 2004, the situation changed. According to the current provisions, a resident Indian can invest up to $2,50,000 per year outside India. Barring a few countries, the funds can be invested in most parts of the world.

Investment could be in any schemes that are regulated by the local government. However, this is also subject to change. And, for an interim period, this limit was modified.

Most often when we advise our clients to take advantage of the schemes and invest a small portion outside the country, their comeback is: “We get best returns in India, then why should we invest outside India?”

Always remember that risk and returns are two sides of the same coin. Whenever we see good returns, there are also risks associated with it. When we invest only in India, all our eggs are in one basket. Look at your portfolio — equity, debt, gold, real estate and other forms of investments are only in India and in a single currency (INR). Any legislative development will impact all these investments and we will have no control over it. It is important to diversify investments to reduce risks on the portfolio.

Now, in India we also have mutual fund schemes that invest the corpus outside the country. These schemes could also be considered to mitigate the risks.

Never make an investment that promises ‘super normal returns’ by taking advantage of loopholes in the existing regulations, as the government might go on to plug those.

To avoid legislative risks, diversify your investments across countries and avoid making money from loopholes in the system. Legislative risk is a systemic risk and cannot be avoided. Investors can only take steps to reduce the risk.

(The writer is a financial planner & author of Yogic Wealth.)