Disney launches its e-commerce marketplace in India

NEW DELHI

24 November 2020 22:09 IST

Disney India on Tuesday forayed into the e-commerce space with the launch of its online marketplace ‘shopDisney.’ This will give Disney fans across the country access to authentic toys and accessories related to Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man, Mickey and Friends, Disney Princess and Frozen, among others.

“With shopDisney, our endeavour is to bring genuine Disney-licensed products inspired by our stories and characters to every household in the country. shopDisney will extend the magic of Disney and be a truly immersive experience for kids and families wherever and whenever they want,” said Sanjeet Mehta, executive director and head, consumer products, Disney India.

Disney India said at launch, over 3,000 items across various categories, including fashion, toys, apparel, back-to-school, accessories, and gifts will be available on the e-commerce site with delivery to more than 500 cities across India.

“The product line-up will continue to grow to ensure consumers can always find what they want, to add the magic of Disney into their daily lives,” the company added.