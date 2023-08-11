Direct tax collections rose 17.33% as of August 10

August 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s net direct tax collections had risen 17.33% as of August 10, with a kitty of ₹5.84 lakh crore that constitutes 32.03% of the total Budget Estimates from direct taxes in 2023-24.

Gross direct tax collections stood at ₹6.53 lakh crore, as of August 10, 15.73% higher than the revenue in the year-earlier period. Refunds issued to taxpayers so far this year stand at ₹69,000 crore, 3.73% higher than this time last year.

The direct tax kitty was boosted by a record 6.77 crore Income Tax Returns that were filed by the July 31 deadline this year, 16.1% higher than a year earlier.