ADVERTISEMENT

Direct tax collections jump 182% in 10 years to more than ₹19.60 lakh crore in FY24

Published - October 17, 2024 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The latest 'Time Series Data' released by the Income Tax Department showed that the corporate tax collections more than doubled to more than ₹9.11 lakh crore in 10 years to 2023-24 fiscal

PTI

The number of income tax returns filed (including revised returns) increased from more than 4.04 crore in 2014-15 fiscal to more than 8.61 crore in 2023-24. File

Direct tax collections have surged 182% to more than ₹19.60 lakh crore in 2023-24 in the 10-year period of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest 'Time Series Data' released by the Income Tax Department showed that the corporate tax collections more than doubled to more than ₹9.11 lakh crore in 10 years to 2023-24 fiscal. Personal income tax mop up grew close to four-fold to ₹10.45 lakh crore during the period.

In the first year of the Modi government in 2014-15, direct tax collection was about ₹6.96 lakh crore. This included about ₹4.29 lakh crore of corporate tax and ₹2.66 lakh crore of personal income tax.

The number of income tax returns filed (including revised returns) increased from more than 4.04 crore in 2014-15 fiscal to more than 8.61 crore in 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Direct tax-to-GDP ratio increased from 5.55% in 2014-15 to 6.64% in 2023-24. Tax buoyancy, which measures revenue mobilisation efficiency with respect to GDP growth, increased from 0.86 to 2.12 in the 10-year period. The number of taxpayers increased from 5.70 crore in Assessment Year (AY) 2014-15 to 10.41 crore in 2023-24 AY.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US