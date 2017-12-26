DIPP nod for 2 retail FDI proposals

Two foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, including that of Damro Furniture worth more than ₹400 crore, were approved by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in the retail sector.

Damro Furniture would undertake single brand retail trading of ‘Damro’ branded products in India, according to the DIPP’s Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.

FDI inflow into the country grew 17% to $25.35 billion during April-September this fiscal.