‘Diplomatic spat wont impact Indian students in Canada’

September 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The diplomatic spat between India and Canada will not impact collaborations and partnership in the field of university education between these two countries, and won’t have any impact on Indian students studying in Canadian Universities, said Rhonda L. Lenton, president and Vice-Chancellor, York University, in Toronto, Canada.

“The row between India and Canada won’t expose Indian students to any kind of security risk or difficulties as Canadian Universities always offer secured, culturally inclusive and international education,” she said, responding to a media query on the possible impact of the current stand-off between India and Canada on Indian students studying in Canadian Universities.

“I am in touch with them regularly. Ours is an inclusive diverse university. I am confident that we are committed to providing support to Indian students on our campus,” she added.

Prof. Lenton, who is on a five-city tour in India to explore and deepen collaborations between like-minded universities and attract Indian students to York University, said it was important for universities globally to collaborate and work together for the benefit of education and research activities irrespective of the political situations.

She said India’s suspension of visa for Canadians would not impact students travelling from Canada to India as they won’t fall under the standard visa category. “Meanwhile, for Canadians, I cannot speak on behalf of the policies of India or Canada,’‘ she maintained.

“At York University, we have our own immigration department to help students with any visa application issues. We also offer mental health, physical health and financial health services for our students,’‘ she explained. According to Prof. Lenton, York University has 54,000 students on its campus, of which 10,000 are international students including 2,000 Indian students.

