ADVERTISEMENT

DIPAM meets revised targets for 2022-23

March 31, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

The government on Friday received as much as ₹1,632 crore in dividends from five public-sector companies, including the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., and SAIL, and another ₹3,200 crore from Hindustan Zinc Limited, taking its total disinvestment and dividend receipts tally for 2022-23 to over ₹94,280 crore.

“With dividend receipts adding up to ₹58,988.34 crore and disinvestment transaction yielding ₹35,293.52 crore, we have now surpassed the 2022-23 Revised Estimates of ₹93,000 crore for receipts from these two heads,” a top official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management in the Finance Ministry told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US