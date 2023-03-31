HamberMenu
DIPAM meets revised targets for 2022-23

March 31, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

The government on Friday received as much as ₹1,632 crore in dividends from five public-sector companies, including the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., and SAIL, and another ₹3,200 crore from Hindustan Zinc Limited, taking its total disinvestment and dividend receipts tally for 2022-23 to over ₹94,280 crore.

“With dividend receipts adding up to ₹58,988.34 crore and disinvestment transaction yielding ₹35,293.52 crore, we have now surpassed the 2022-23 Revised Estimates of ₹93,000 crore for receipts from these two heads,” a top official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management in the Finance Ministry told The Hindu.

