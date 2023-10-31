Dip in gold prices led to rise in demand by 10% in Q3, says WGC 

October 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

Demand for gold in India grew by 10% to 210.2 tonnes in Q3 2023 (July-September) as compared with overall demand of 191.7 tonnes, in the year ago period according to data released by the World Gold Council (WGC).

Total gold imports into India in the quarter was 220 tonnes, up by 19% compared with 184.5 tonnes in the year ago period.

Total jewellery demand in India for the quarter increased by 7% at 155.7 tonnes as compared with 146.2 tonnes a year ago aided by a dip in gold prices and festive demand. Demand for jewellery was more pronounced in South India, a top WGC official said.

“Investment gold demand, that is bars and coins, jumped 20% to 54.5t from 45.4t in Q3 of the previous year,” said P.R. Somasundaram, Regional CEO, India, WGC. “Price correction was a major factor that triggered the latent demand which we believe continues to be strong underpinned by strong positive economic sentiment mixed with uncertainties arising from a variety of factors such as fear of inflation, below-normal monsoon and global developments,” he added..

Total gold recycled in India in Q3 was 19.2 tonnes, up by 20% compared to 16 tonnes in the same period last year. “We believe recycling will continue to grow as initiatives of organised players to increase recycling of jewellery start gathering steam. With HUID in place, policy and tax incentives for recycling of HUID marked pieces can be enabled to grow recycling,” Mr. Somasundaram said.

He said the last quarter of 2023 would get the usual seasonal boost due to festivals and wedding purchases, however any sharp price rise could delay demand.

“Trade feedback is that consumers have accepted the ₹60,000 per 10g price point, so a downward correction could trigger a significant jump too,” he said.

“With first nine months demand at 481.2t, our estimate for full year gold demand is in the range of 700-750t, marginally lower than last year demand of 774t,” Mr. Somasundaram added.