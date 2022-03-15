Dinesh Thapar joins Bajaj Auto as CFO
Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Tuesday announced that Dinesh Thapar has joined as the Chief Financial Officer. He joins from Reliance Retail where he was Group Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he spent two decades with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), where he held a range of leadership roles.
