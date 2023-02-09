Digitisation, automation to aid revenue, profit, employee retention: Infosys study

February 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Bengaluru

Enterprises can generate up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills development amongst employees, according to a study released by Infosys on Thursday.

Automation and modernisation of digital tools alone are set to become the top investment priority for firms in the next two years and expected to bring in up to $123 billion in profit, according to the report.

The study found that modern workplaces would see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to build more diverse and creative teams.

Some 2,500 senior executives and managers involved in workplace and workforce planning for large companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue were interviewed for this study, conducted by Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the research arm of Infosys.

Some 65% of senior executives concurred that incorporating remote working resulted in better staff retention.

Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head of Digital Experience & Microsoft Business, Infosys, said, “Organisations have realised that remote work is here to stay and that there is a pressing need to diversify and upskill their employees to boost business growth.’‘

Companies that increased their staff retention between 2020 and 2022 were almost a fifth more likely to see increased revenue and profit compared with those that saw retention fall during this period.