Digital transformation firm UST Global is now UST

UST Global, a digital transformation solutions firm, announced a few brand changes including a new name, new corporate logo, and new website in order to reposition itself as a front-line player in innovation.
As per the changes, the company’s new name is UST and its new corporate website manifests the transformation while the new global brand identity will also consolidate its key sub-brands and subsidiaries under one UST unified brand.
“This new brand accurately reflects UST at the front line of innovation, partnership and nimbleness in the face of change. The re-branding reinforces UST as a leader in digital transformation and innovation. We believe our work creates positive ripple effects reaching far beyond the scope of the work, improving the lives of customers, end-users, and society at large,” said Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST.
According to Leslie Schultz, chief marketing officer, UST, the time was right to modernise, streamline, and simplify the brand, to stay unique and nimble in the marketplace.
UST currently employs 26,000 people across 25 geographies and it has over 15,000 people in India.
