Digital tech firm Brillio opens office in Chennai

Brillio, a digital technology consulting and solutions company, opened its office here on Tuesday. “Brillio’s mission is to be the leading digital technology services provider in the world and we are forging ahead, even during a challenging global market,” said Aftab Ullah, chief operating and delivery officer, Brillio. Chennai is a fast growing and vibrant city and is viewed as a key talent hub by the company. With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model that is designed to support its customers with talent in emerging digital technology skill areas, said the company in a statement. The firm has operations and capability centres at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune with a total staff of almost 2,000. Brillio will hire about 100 people for the Chennai office.
Some of our customers are based in Chennai, and this office brings us closer to them, said Mr. Ullah.
We also see a lot of potential and strong talent in financial services, telecom, retail and consumer package group sectors in Chennai — our core focus sectors. We also won a large deal from an existing client that will require a very large team and hence, this expansion has been planned in lieu of the requirements, he added.
