Digital services at SBI restored after a 'technical glitch'

April 04, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - New Delhi

Digital services at the State Bank of India were impacted for a few hours due to a glitch on Monday, only to be later restored. According to customers, all the online services offered by the SBI were reportedly down due to problems in the bank's servers since morning.

"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," SBI said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers.

The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," it added.