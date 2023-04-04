HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital services at SBI restored after a 'technical glitch'

According to customers, all the online services offered by the SBI were reportedly down due to problems in the bank's servers since morning

April 04, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Digital services at the State Bank of India were impacted for a few hours due to a glitch on Monday, only to be later restored.

Digital services at the State Bank of India were impacted for a few hours due to a glitch on Monday, only to be later restored. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Digital services at the State Bank of India were impacted for a few hours due to a glitch on Monday, only to be later restored. According to customers, all the online services offered by the SBI were reportedly down due to problems in the bank's servers since morning.

"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," SBI said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers.

The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," it added.

Related Topics

business (general) / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.