Digital platforms providing freedom to storytellers, actors: Shah Rukh Khan

Free from the anxiety of delivering box office blockbusters, digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are providing freedom to storytellers and actors, especially youngsters, to depict the stories they want to a global audiences, according to actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan.

“I think it’s giving opportunities...I always give this example that there was a time when only 11 players could make it to the cricket team in India. Now, with the IPL, 400 players can make it to good teams in India. It is giving opportunity to youngsters to make it to the top 11. So, I think Netflix and Amazon are really really doing that job of getting young talent...,” Mr. Khan, who is the brand ambassador for Hyundai, said at the sidelines of the launch of Creta at Auto Expo 2020.

Pointing that when someone releases a film, it is dependent on factors such as the box office and star value, making it difficult for newcomers to make a film and tell the story they want to. “With Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, there is no restriction like that...Oh, if it doesn’t sell, then what? So you have a little more freedom to express or get innovative with youngsters… I think as a platform for new filmmakers, actors, actresses, writers...I think it’s quite a [good thing].”

While the actor himself is yet to sign something with any of the platforms, he said he would love to do so in the future. “I would 100%, but right now I have to get a normal film out. Otherwise I would have, but I will now finish a film, and maybe two years later.”

“Also some films can only be made with the help… like [Netflix’s] The Irishman. It’s expensive and it’s long. I don’t think Cinema can sometimes afford films. So maybe Netflix and Amazon can give opportunities for a film which I feel...also some films I want to make but won’t do well at the box office. There are important stories to tell.”

Asked about his favourite car, Mr. Khan said, “I can’t distinguish myself from a Santro. It is an emotional attachment to be part of the car that becomes one of the most famous cars in the country and it started along with me. Santro and my life kind of started together.” Talking about the role of brand ambassadors, Mr. Khan added that they had a limited role. “The brand ambassadors can’t do anything for a product, unless the car makers bring in something new.”

Replying to a question of whether moviemakers should be more careful when showing heroes without helmets or seat belts, Mr. Khan said, the right answer should be yes. “But I also feel that cinema is the flight of fantasy. When we are doing something, like a car stunt or a drive... in many cases I would wear the seat belt, and in the post production we remove the belt. Because sometimes we don’t want the character to have a belt.”

“Suppose I want to play a character that is careless then the discussion can go into oh you should not play a careless character... But I can assure you 90% of the time any shot done on motorcycles, scooters or cars, is either done by stuntmen or done with accessories for safety which are removed in post production. But I think we should not be very restrictive. We have lots of restrictions on films as it is.”