Digital payment firm PayU eyes sevenfold growth in SMB vertical

Mumbai

27 October 2021 23:01 IST

Digital payment firm PayU sees SMB surge

Digital payment firm PayU said its small and medium business (SMB) vertical saw a growth rate of almost 80-90% or twice the growth rate of the firm. In the next 4 years, this vertical may see 5 to 7 times growth, said Mohit Gopal, senior VP, PayU India. He said volumes in the vertical grew 5 times over the last 4-5 years as SMBs were fast adopting the digital mode of payment.

