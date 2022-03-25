Digital lending platform Biz2X to hire 350 people in 2022
Biz2X, a Digital Lending SaaS platform. said it has plans to add 350 new jobs in the country in 2022. The company is hiring across positions including freshers, mid-level and experienced professionals. It would also onboard 8-10 C-suite leaders, through external hiring and promotions, it said.
