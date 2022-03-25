Business

Digital lending platform Biz2X to hire 350 people in 2022

Biz2X, a Digital Lending SaaS platform. said it has plans to add 350 new jobs in the country in 2022. The company is hiring across positions including freshers, mid-level and experienced professionals. It would also onboard 8-10 C-suite leaders, through external hiring and promotions, it said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 10:43:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/digital-lending-platform-biz2x-to-hire-350-people-in-2022/article65259632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY