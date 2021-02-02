Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy raises $40 mn

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 22:21 IST

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, announced the closure of its $40 million Series B Round on Tuesday.

This round, as per the company, attracted new investments from India Life Sciences Fund III, LLC, TEAMFund LP, JAFCO Asia Fund, FinSight Ventures, ALES Global Japan and Beyond Next Ventures. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Milliways Ventures and Rebright Partners also participated in this round.

The company had, in June, announced an initial funding of $20 million under this round.

