Digital equity a must for economic growth, social development, job creation in India: HP’s Ketan Patel

Bengaluru

08 February 2022 16:17 IST

Digital equity for 150 million people by 2030; HP to offer technology, grants of $1,00,000 to each participating organisation

The importance of digital equity for economic growth, social development and job creation has increased exponentially in India, said Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market on Tuesday.

“At HP, we are committed to ensuring that every Indian has an equitable and inclusive access to skills, knowledge, and economic opportunities in the digital economy,’‘ he said.

He was speaking in connection with HP Inc.’s move to offer innovative technology and capacity building grants to organisations participating in Digital Equity Accelerator programme conducted by Aspen Digital program.

HP Inc. and the Aspen Institute have announced a new initiative to accelerate digital equity, with a mandate to ensure digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030, said a company release.

Digital Equity Accelerator would assist Nonprofits in scaling up their innovative approaches to aid underserved communities affected by the digital divide. HP would be backing the Accelerator with innovative technology as well as over$100,000 in capacity-building grants for each participating organisation, as per the release.

HP would achieve this goal through PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), its initiative to contribute to digital equity for underserved communities in India and around the world to enable equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities and livelihoods within the digital economy, the company further said.

According to HP, half of the world’s population remains offline, with marginalised and underrepresented communities often bearing the brunt of disconnection. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected this divide in India and around the world, with more communities falling far behind than ever in terms of access to quality education, democratised healthcare, and opportunities to thrive in an increasingly digital economy:fundamental human rights.

Individuals who want to know more about this programme can visit AspenDigitalEquity.org.