Digital Communications Commission meet likely on Feb.28 to discuss relief measures for AGR

Among the options likely to be deliberated is allowing staggered payments for statutory dues for the telecom industry.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is likely to meet on Friday to discuss relief measures for AGR-hit telecom companies, according to a source.

Among the options likely to be deliberated tomorrow is allowing staggered payments for statutory dues for telecom industry.

Sources, however, said relief for companies such as Vodafone Idea would be contingent upon them making additional payments as the amount received so far from the company is only 7% of telecom department-calculated Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of ₹53,000 crore.

