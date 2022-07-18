Didi’s digital payments unit fined by China’s central bank

Reuters July 18, 2022 09:54 IST

The unit was fined for violations that included transactions not meeting the requirements for traceability and authenticity, and failure to report significant risk events in a timely manner

Didi's digital payments unit was fined 4.27 million yuan ($632,170) on July 15 by China's central bank for a dozen rule violations, amid an effort by the ride-hailing company to appease regulators. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The unit was fined for violations that included transactions not meeting the requirements for traceability and authenticity, opening payment accounts for enterprises involved in the financial industry, and failure to report significant risk events in a timely manner, the People's Bank of China said in a notice published on its website. Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in June last year despite being asked to put it on hold. Didi could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.



