DICV unveils 8 BharatBenz models

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has expanded its product range with the introduction of eight new vehicles to its range of BharatBenz commercial vehicles targeting new segments such as FMCG, e-commerce, parcel, container applications and mines industry for deploying the vehicles as coal carriers.

“In today’s rapidly-changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society. With this in mind, we introduce BharatBenz’s expanded new range with special COVID-19-prevention features,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, during a virtual meet.

DICV displayed six new trucks named as BSafe Express (reefer truck for transportation of vaccines), and two new buses. It has introduced COVID-19 prevention features across the entire portfolio, including infection-proof fabric seats, safety kits and disinfection fogging machines.

To address the concerns of the public regarding social distancing during travel, BharatBenz is offering a new bus with a 50 seating capacity that is ideal for staff, school, and college. The additional capacity allows customers to maintain social distancing and delivers a secured bus journey experience.

Since the start of BS VI sales in April last, BharatBenz’s has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touch points across India, he said.

DICV also launched ‘BharatBenz Rewards’ loyalty programme that allows customers to accumulate points for every rupee spent at a BharatBenz outlet for vehicle purchase, service or spare parts. The accumulated points can be then redeemed to pay future bills at any BharatBenz outlet for any of the services mentioned above.