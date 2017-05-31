DICV to ship trucks to 10 more nations

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) is planning to export its products to 10 more markets in three continents by end 2017, said a top official.

“Our exports business has been developing extremely well,” said Erich Nesselhauf, managing director and chief executive officer, DICV.

“Since the launch in 2013, we have doubled our figures each year, and we aim for further significant growth as we will expand to serve more than 40 markets on three continents by the end of the year,” he said.

The DICV now serves more than 30 markets in Asia, the West Asia, Africa and Latin America by exporting FUSO and Mercedez-Benz brand trucks. DICV’s export product range, features medium-duty (9-16 tonnes) and heavy-duty (16-49 tonnes) trucks.

On Wednesday, the company shipped exported a batch of 250 trucks to various markets in South East Asia. During the course, DICV also achieved the milestone of exporting 10,000th vehicle through Kamarajar Port. The milestone vehicle happened to be Mercedes-Benz 40-tonne heavy-duty tractor for a customer in Indonesia, said a company release.

Marc Llistosella, President and CEO of MFTBC and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia, said: “10,000 trucks exported are only a start. We are leveraging additional potentials in growth markets with reliable, efficient high-quality trucks built at our Indian manufacturing plant. There will be continuous significant growth in this business for our FUSO and Mercedes-Benz brands.”