‘DICV sold over 1.25 lakh vehicles in India in the last 10 years’

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) has sold more than 1.25 lakh trucks and buses in the domestic market in the last 10 years.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, which completed 10 years of operations in India, had exported over 50,000 vehicles and more than 200 million parts to over 60 countries, it said in a statement.

“We have achieved sustainable growth in our domestic as well as exports businesses and have a plan to accelerate our foray in these two areas, in the coming years," Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO.

He also said, that in past decade, they had set new benchmarks in the Indian commercial vehicle industry by introducing fully-built, factory-fitted truck cabins and was the first manufacturer to launch trucks and buses with BSVI engines.

“A few key objectives for the next decade are to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in our operations by 2025, become a 100% paper-free organisation by the end of 2023, increase energy self-reliance and have a sharper focus on workplace diversity and culture,” he said.

Over the years, DICV had invested over ₹9,500 crore in the Oragadam plant, which is a home to indigenous R&D centre that caters to Indian as well as Daimler truck global requirements.