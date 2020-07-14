DICV rolls out 1,000th BS VI truck

14 July 2020 22:51 IST

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) rolled out its 1,000th BS VI heavy duty truck at its Oragadam unit on Tuesday.

It is a 3523R model bound for one of the 235 touchpoints of BharatBenz, said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice-president, marketing and sales and customer service.

“Although production has recently proved a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry, DICV has remained firmly on track throughout the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of this success comes from a over 80% localisation rate for BS VI components,” said DICV MD and CEO Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India.

