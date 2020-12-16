DICV partners banks, NBFCs to offer finance

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the manufacturer of BharatBenz vehicles, has tied up with 18 banks and NBFCs to offer tailor-made finance option to its new and existing customers. “As many CV customers are currently facing financing hurdles, MoUs such as these add substantial choice and value. These competitive financing solutions will help our customers to grow their business,” Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV, said in a statement.
DICV has signed MoUs with ICICI Bank, SBI, BoB, Axis Bank, Sundaram Finance, YES Bank, M&M Financial Services, Equitas SFB, Tata Capital Financial Services, and Shriram Transport Finance among others. Daimler’s own captive financing brand, Daimler Financial Services India, will also continue to provide finance options to customers.
