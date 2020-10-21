DICV exports over 35,000 CVs, 150 million parts

Chennai

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has exported over 35,000 commercial vehicles and 150 million parts to over 50 markets. Besides, it has added Malaysia as a completely knocked down (CKD) market.

DICV exports vehicles to Kenya, South Africa, Vietnam and Indonesia in CKD format. DICV is the only Daimler location worldwide that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands – BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner — it said in a statement.

“With this milestone of 150 million parts exported and the addition of a new CKD market, DICV once again validates India’s ‘Make for the World.’ By shipping more and more Indian-made products to an increasing number of overseas markets, DICV is helping India become an international manufacturing hub,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

According to him, India is the fifth most important market for Daimler trucks. DICV serves the growing domestic demand and more than 50 export destinations across the globe. Since the start of its export operation in 2013, DICV has exported more than 32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses.

“International business is one of DICV’s key strategic pillars for longterm growth. We will continue to make more products and parts here with the help of our over 350 local suppliers, and export them to the world with one global quality standard,” said Shrikumar V. Unnithan, Head - International Business & Beyond Trucks, DICV.