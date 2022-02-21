DICV allies with Cero for ‘end-of-life’ CV scrapping

The move will enable customers to replace their old fleet with the new BS-VI BharatBenz trucks. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has entered into a strategic partnership with Mahindra Cero, a scrappage and steel recycling facility, to offer support and hassle-free service to customers to scrap their end-of-life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks.

“Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and [removing] old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BS-VI BharatBenz trucks, manufactured locally in India,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV.

Cero is the country’s first organised automobile recycling initiative, introduced to reduce carbon footprint using eco-friendly methods of recycling metals from ELVs. It is owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (MMRPL).

“We have presence in over 20 cities across the country. Further, Cero has plans to have presence in over 30 cities within the next 8-10 months,” said Sumit Issar, director, MMRPL.