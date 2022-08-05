Diagnostic firm Healthians to foray into UAE, Bangladesh

Healthians, a diagnostic services provider from India, has announced plans to enter into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh to foray into international markets.

The company also announced hiring a team of 200 people in each of these countries to start operations and services by the third quarter of FY22.

“The past few years have underlined the importance of health and wellness in our lives while also laying bare the gaps in the health systems and diagnostic facilities around the world,” said Deepak Sahni, founder & CEO of Healthians.

“We are seeing a lot of countries bringing regulations to prioritise home care and telehealth at affordable costs. With the right vision, robust technology, lean operations and effective communication, we can make the world a healthier place,” he added.

Initially, the firm intends to run its operations in the two markets with minimal investment and plans to be profitable.

“Over the years, we have built a strong foundation of being a health-tech company by integrating technology into every aspect of its business so that consumers are offered maximum convenience at every stage of their interaction with the brand. Now, we look forward to providing the same convenience and a superior service experience to the people of the UAE and Bangladesh,” said Nishant Singhal, COO, Healthians.