DHL Express to increase price by 6.9% from January 1

September 29, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

DHL Express, the international express services provider, announced price increase of an average of 6.9% in India on Friday that will take effect on January 1, 2024. A number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted, the company said in a statement.

“Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilise although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally,” said R.S Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express. 

“With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in improved solutions, increase flexibility across our network and focus on our responsibility to the environment to deliver resilient and sustainable logistic solutions,” he said.

The company said prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. 

