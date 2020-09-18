DHL Express announces price increase of 6.9%

Mumbai

18 September 2020 22:50 IST

DHL Express has announced a 6.9% increase in India prices, effective January 1. The surcharge for Overweight Pieces and Non-Stackable Pallets will be to ₹7,250 per piece and ₹15,000 per pallet, it said in a statement. Country Manager R.S. Subramanian said the price adjustments helped build the firm’s aviation and ground network, and improve facilities.

“Amidst the pandemic situation, we continue to invest to comply with the increasingly complex regulatory and security environment globally. These advances provide our customers with peace of mind while maintaining our market-leading transit times,” he added.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, the company said.

