DHFL’s net loss widens to ₹6,705 crore

Troubled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reported a net loss of ₹6,705 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to ₹206 crore loss in the previous quarter.

The lender reported a net profit of ₹439 crore during the second quarter of the previous financial year.

“The administrator, advisors and present KMPs [key managerial personnel] take no responsibility with respect to the accuracy, validity, completeness or authenticity of the information and figures mentioned in the unaudited financial results as they belong to a period prior to the date of their joining the company,” the company said.