‘DHFL lenders can mull offer by Wadhawan’

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the administrator of DHFL to present the settlement offer of the non-banking financial company’s ousted promoter Kapil Wadhawan before the creditors for their consideration.

The tribunal, in an oral order, has asked the RBI-appointed administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to present the settlement plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC). In 2020, Mr. Wadhawan had made his settlement offer to the CoC that was rejected by the lenders. DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than ₹90,000 crore in debt to various lenders.